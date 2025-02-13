David Roberts of SugarCRM: Mechanical Strategy, Contextual Intelligence and Pragmatism key to bringing AI to Sellers

I had an opportunity to spend a few good minutes with SugarCRM CEO David Roberts at the company's analyst event earlier this month in San Diego. During our conversation he outlined SugarCRM's shift toward operationalizing strategy, leveraging AI for practical use cases, addressing legacy perceptions, and focusing on specific market segments to drive growth.

Roberts emphasizes the importance of contextual intelligence over general artificial intelligence (AI) or business intelligence (BI). This involves tailoring AI solutions to meet the specific needs of sales teams and managers.

In addition to using AI to simplify complex account and product data for sellers, SugarCRM uses AI to:

- Help new salespeople quickly adapt to industries with large product catalogs by analyzing order data.

- Address long-standing challenges in CRM adoption by automating data entry and extracting insights from sellers' notes.

- The company is cautious about broad AI models, focusing instead on defined models built for specific purposes using proprietary customer data.

In the following clip he shares why he wanted to take on the challenge of being CEO at a CRM company like SugarCRM during one of the most volatile times in the industry, and how his background as a self-proclaimed "mechanical strategist" fits nicely with the direction and strategy the company is charting.

Edited transcript

David Roberts: The chapter that Sugar's embarking on next, I think, is a chapter that I'm well-suited to lead.



We've got a really strong strategy, which, you're going to hear about over the next couple of days here at the Analyst Summit. And,it's now about operationalizing that. And I've always described myself as a mechanical strategist. I love strategy, but I've got to understand the mechanics that support it. Where our products are going, the details of that, or how we market or how we go to market and engage our customers. What our talent strategy is. All of it's got to line up behind our direction.

Brent Leary: I would say this is probably one of the more interesting times to be a CEO of a CRM company. It started out a couple of years ago with generative AI, and now we're talking about agentic AI. Where do you see Sugar's role in helping bring AI successfully to your customer base?



David Roberts: It's maybe a little corny, but I kind of talk about the ABCs of intelligence. There's artificial intelligence AI that everybody's talking about. People have talked a lot over the last decade about BI - business intelligence. For us, it's all about contextual intelligence. So how do you take all that and put it in the context of what a seller or what a sales manager really cares about?



Ideally, they wouldn't even know that. But that's what's powering their understanding of their businesses. Helping them get at the complexity of their account base, get at the complexity of their product base, understand patterns that exist within their territories. These are all things that AI is incredibly well suited for.

But without putting in the context of what that seller or sales manager cares about, it just feels like technology for technology’s sake. So I think we're going to be really pragmatic about how we help make it real in Sugar.