SurveyMonkey Updates SurveyMonkey for Salesforce

SurveyMonkey has updated SurveyMonkey for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange to help companies automate personalized email surveys with Salesforce.

With the enhanced SurveyMonkey for Salesforce integration , users can create and send personalized email surveys and automatically generate outbound messages; unlock full SurveyMonkey email collector functionality, including analytics, automated email follow-up, HTML formatting; embed the first question within an email subject line; hyper-personalize survey emails; and couple survey data with customer information in Salesforce to create targeted campaigns and hear from more of your customers at scale.

With the SurveyMonkey Salesforce integration, users can build a 360-degree view of the customer by monitoring key customer experience metrics, like customer satisfaction score, Net Promoter Score, and customer effort score alongside Salesforce data to understand how feedback impacts growth and retention.