SurveyMonkey Updates SurveyMonkey for Salesforce
SurveyMonkey has updated SurveyMonkey for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange to help companies automate personalized email surveys with Salesforce.
With the enhanced SurveyMonkey for Salesforce integration , users can create and send personalized email surveys and automatically generate outbound messages; unlock full SurveyMonkey email collector functionality, including analytics, automated email follow-up, HTML formatting; embed the first question within an email subject line; hyper-personalize survey emails; and couple survey data with customer information in Salesforce to create targeted campaigns and hear from more of your customers at scale.
With the SurveyMonkey Salesforce integration, users can build a 360-degree view of the customer by monitoring key customer experience metrics, like customer satisfaction score, Net Promoter Score, and customer effort score alongside Salesforce data to understand how feedback impacts growth and retention.
"Customer experience leaders choose SurveyMonkey because we make it easy to get started quickly and deliver actionable insights," said Priya Gill, global head of marketing at SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "SurveyMonkey for Salesforce is one of our most popular integrations. We're excited to empower our customers to make even better data-driven decisions from right within their existing Salesforce workflows."
"The updated SurveyMonkey for Salesforce on AppExchange will provide customers with deeper insights to continue to build customer loyalty and covert prospects," said Alice Steinglass, executive vice president and general manager of platform at Salesforce, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."