InMoment Launches Competitor Intelligence

InMoment has launched its Competitor Intelligence solution for reputation management to transform how businesses analyze and leverage competitor review data to win more customers.

Leveraging generative artificial intelligence, the solution synthesizes and summarizes competitor review data to help companies understand competitors' strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Users can ask specific questions and receive targeted answers about competitor performance in seconds, use AI-suggested prompts to uncover hidden insights, and apply granular filters, including time periods, locations, and brand to extract precise competitor intelligence.