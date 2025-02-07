InMoment Launches Competitor Intelligence
InMoment has launched its Competitor Intelligence solution for reputation management to transform how businesses analyze and leverage competitor review data to win more customers.
Leveraging generative artificial intelligence, the solution synthesizes and summarizes competitor review data to help companies understand competitors' strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Users can ask specific questions and receive targeted answers about competitor performance in seconds, use AI-suggested prompts to uncover hidden insights, and apply granular filters, including time periods, locations, and brand to extract precise competitor intelligence.
"Competitor Intelligence is critical in ensuring that businesses stay informed while also enabling them to act decisively, differentiate themselves, and build long-term trust and credibility with stakeholders," said Sarah Speigle, director of product for reputation management at InMoment, in a statement. "With the added power of genAI, businesses can essentially add an always-on expert to their marketing team that can analyze and summarize large amounts of competitor review data in seconds, as opposed to hours or days, to deliver valuable insights and create a positive impact on the bottom line."