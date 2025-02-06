Vidyard Launches Video Sales Agent

Vidyard, a provider of video messaging for sales teams, today launched Video Sales Agent, an agentic artificial intelligence solution that automatically creates and distributes personalized video messages for customers across the sales cycle.

Vidyard's Video Sales Agent integrates with business-critical applications such as Salesforce, Salesloft, HubSpot, and Marketo to trigger the creation and distribution of personalized video messages using sellers' AI Avatars to engage and convert customers.

Vidyard's Video Sales Agent unlocks scale across the following use cases:

Meeting confirmations;

Lead nurturing;

Outbound prospecting;

Meeting reminders; and

Customer engagement and retention.