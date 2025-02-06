Vidyard Launches Video Sales Agent
Vidyard, a provider of video messaging for sales teams, today launched Video Sales Agent, an agentic artificial intelligence solution that automatically creates and distributes personalized video messages for customers across the sales cycle.
Vidyard's Video Sales Agent integrates with business-critical applications such as Salesforce, Salesloft, HubSpot, and Marketo to trigger the creation and distribution of personalized video messages using sellers' AI Avatars to engage and convert customers.
Vidyard's Video Sales Agent unlocks scale across the following use cases:
- Meeting confirmations;
- Lead nurturing;
- Outbound prospecting;
- Meeting reminders; and
- Customer engagement and retention.
"Sales teams are increasingly challenged to personalize communication at scale in a digital-first world," said Jonathan Lister, chief operating officer of Vidyard, in a statement. "Buyers are inundated with sales messages and require personalized value to engage at every step. With Video Sales Agent in hand, go-to-market teams can automate top-performer behaviors for sellers, ultimately improving engagement across the sales cycle and increasing revenue."