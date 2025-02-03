Meta’s Threads Starts Showing Ads

Meta Platform's Threads, the app that Mark Zuckerberg launched in July 2023 to take on X, last week added ads in its mobile app in the United States and Japan as it seeks to monetize the platform used by as many as 300 million people every month.

Starting late last week, a small group of advertisers were given the green light to begin testing ads in the Threads feed, with a broader rollout expected over the next few months, according to Meta. It wants to closely monitor the test before rolling it out more widely across the site.

During the test phase, a select group of advertisers will be able to show display ads in the Threads home feed to a limited number of users. They will be able to extend their Meta ad campaigns to Threads through their existing Ads Manager

Meta had been hinting about ads on its Threads social media microblogging site for months. The company approached the move with caution, though, saying it wants to ensure that the ads enhance the platform's appeal.

The goal, according to Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, is to make sure the ads are "relevant" and "as interesting as organic content."

It's an important goal, Layla Revis, vice president of social, content, and brand marketing at Sprout Social, says.

"Threads expressed that their goal for ads was to make them as interesting as organic content. This is exactly what today's consumers want: content that feels authentic, original, and tailored to their online experience. We've seen that when brands create ads that are relevant and entertaining, they aren't just tolerated, they're embraced. If Threads can help brands deliver on this vision, it has the potential to create a unique and successful environment for advertisers," she states.

The Threads ads also reportedly come with the same AI-powered brand safety and suitability controls already available on Facebook and Instagram, allowing advertisers to manage where their ads appear.