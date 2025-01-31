InMoment Launches Location Performance Scoring System
InMoment has launched the Location Performance Scoring system, which includes an improved Industry Score that directly correlates reputation management efforts with Google Profile views and revenue generation and an individualized Target Score to measure location performance.
The improved Industry Score can analyze more than 60,000 Google Business Profiles across 13 sectors, creating an industry-specific, proprietary metric based on review volume, star rating, business images, and more.
"Our mission is to empower businesses to leverage customer feedback to act today and predict tomorrow," said Sarah Speigle, director of product for reputation management at InMoment, in a statement. "In line with this, the new Location Performance Scoring system will help our customers better understand not only what they are doing well and where they can improve versus industry benchmarks, but also set their own custom scoring system to improve their individual location performance as it relates to their own company goals and standards. This dual approach helps promote actionability and correlates metrics and actions directly to revenue drivers."
