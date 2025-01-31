InMoment Launches Location Performance Scoring System

InMoment has launched the Location Performance Scoring system, which includes an improved Industry Score that directly correlates reputation management efforts with Google Profile views and revenue generation and an individualized Target Score to measure location performance.

The improved Industry Score can analyze more than 60,000 Google Business Profiles across 13 sectors, creating an industry-specific, proprietary metric based on review volume, star rating, business images, and more.