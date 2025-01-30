ServiceNow Unveils AI Agent Orchestrator and AI Agent Studio

ServiceNow has introduced AI Agent Orchestrator and AI Agent Studio, a pair of agentic artificial intelligence innovations on the ServiceNow Platform that act as the AI agent control tower—one central location to analyze, manage, and govern agentic AI.

ServiceNow's new AI Agent Orchestrator ensures teams of specialized AI agents work together across tasks, systems, and departments. In addition, thousands of pre-built agents across IT, customer service, HR, and more, plus the new AI Agent Studio for building fully customized agents, are ready to take action and drive exponential productivity at scale.

Because ServiceNow built agentic AI directly into its platform, ServiceNow AI Agents have access to billions of pieces of information and millions of automations across customers' instances. This enables the AI agents to learn the company's knowledge and start using it right away.

ServiceNow AI Agent Orchestrator enables inter-agent communication and centralized coordination so AI agents can share information and hand off tasks regardless of where the process starts.

"In a future with millions of AI agents acting as your new digital workforce, ServiceNow serves as the AI agent control tower, bringing order to chaos," said Amit Zavery, president, chief product officer, and chief operating officer of ServiceNow, in a statement. "Agentic AI without unification creates more complexity within an enterprise. The ability of ServiceNow AI Agents to work together on tasks that draw from multiple systems and departments truly stands out. With a single location to orchestrate agents and prevent sprawl, our AI agents collaborate like active participants at work, acting as true extensions of their human counterparts."

The new ServiceNow AI Agent Studio extends agentic AI to create and deploy custom AI agents that are integrated with enterprise-wide workflows and data through an intuitive no-code language-based interface. Customers simply describe the outcome they want to achieve, the role of the AI agents, and the processes they want to build through natural language prompts and AI Agent Studio will build a team of AI agents, managed by the AI Agent Orchestrator, that are ready to work immediately. The platform guides users through creating, testing, and activating AI agents for custom use cases.

AI Agent Studio integrates seamlessly with automation tools already on the ServiceNow Platform, such as skills, flows, and processes, giving organizations the flexibility to customize AI agents to meet their specific needs.

Workflow Data Fabric from ServiceNow enables users to seamlessly connect and activate structured and unstructured enterprise data no matter where it resides. This unification provides intelligence for people and ServiceNow AI Agents to act on real-time, actionable insights, driving smarter workflows that solve real business challenges. Additionally, zero copy integrations with Workflow Data Fabric allow businesses to securely connect to their data sources without moving or duplicating data.

ServiceNow and Google Cloud have also extended their partnership to maximize the value of generative AI across every layer of the enterprise technology stack. ServiceNow will bring its Now Platform and full suite of workflows to customers on Google Cloud Marketplace and also make its CRM, IT service management (ITSM), and security incident response solutions available on Google Distributed Cloud (GDC). New end-to-end integrations will enable ServiceNow customers to use BigQuery to connect their enterprise data to AI; extend these AI-powered insights to Google Workspace, where users can do things like access ServiceNow data directly within Google Sheets and Chat; and build gen AI applications on top of their data foundation with Vertex AI; and more.

"ServiceNow and Google Cloud are fundamentally rethinking the way the enterprise runs," said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow, in a statement. "Agentic AI is a revolution. Bringing together the incredible strengths of two of the world's leading innovators will redefine enterprise technology. We're putting AI to work to eliminate boundaries in any industry, anywhere in the world." "Businesses are seeking new ways to innovate with generative AI, optimize important workflows, and improve everyday experiences for customers," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, in a statement. "Through our expanded strategic partnership with ServiceNow, customers will now have the data foundation, development platforms, and leading foundation models to easily build genAI applications that leverage the context and knowledge in ServiceNow, all on top of Google Cloud's AI-optimized infrastructure."

ServiceNow is also integrating its Workflow Data Fabric advanced data integration and governance layer with Google BigQuery to provide ServiceNow users with real-time, secure access to BigQuery data and enable them to enhance common CRM, ITSM, and SIR solutions, while also adding to AI Agent capabilities. By incorporating predictive maintenance capabilities with machine learning models from BigQuery, users will be able to forecast critical issues and address them.

A new integration between ServiceNow CRM and Customer Engagement Suite with Google AI will allow customers to automate and personalize interactions across customer service channels, including self-service voice and chat conversations. The combination of ServiceNow CRM and Agent Assist capabilities will allow businesses to create experiences with multi-turn conversations to execute customer service requests.

Additionally, ServiceNow will make its data easier to access from within Workspace. New integrations will allow for one-click export of ServiceNow data in Sheets and empower employees to ask questions and get help through Now Assist.