Highspot Launches Winter '25 Release of GTM Platform

Highspot, providers of a go-to-market enablement platform, has unveiled its Winter '25 product release, delivering always-on coaching for GTM teams, powered by Highspot's artificial intelligence (AI).

Highspot uses AI to assess sales skills with self-reviews, manager reviews, practice role-playing, real-world meetings, and even buyer surveys. By correlating these skills to business outcomes, Highspot enables teams to identify and scale winning sales behaviors.

Highspot's Winter '25 GTM team coaching solution, powered by Highspot Copilot, includes these advancements:

"Data isn't the issue; scale is. GTM teams have access to infinite data on go-to-market team performance, from sales meeting recordings to buyer feedback," said Robert Wahbe, CEO of Highspot, in a statement. "However, without AI, the signals that could unlock better performance are lost. Our platform takes a unique approach to coaching by using AI to pull actionable insight from every angle of performance, so our customers can consistently and effectively coach their teams at any scale."