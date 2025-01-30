Highspot Launches Winter '25 Release of GTM Platform
Highspot, providers of a go-to-market enablement platform, has unveiled its Winter '25 product release, delivering always-on coaching for GTM teams, powered by Highspot's artificial intelligence (AI).
Highspot uses AI to assess sales skills with self-reviews, manager reviews, practice role-playing, real-world meetings, and even buyer surveys. By correlating these skills to business outcomes, Highspot enables teams to identify and scale winning sales behaviors.
Highspot's Winter '25 GTM team coaching solution, powered by Highspot Copilot, includes these advancements:
- Highspot Skills, along with pre-configured competencies to focus on skills proven to drive behaviors that win deals. Customers can also create custom skills and import skills from the Highspot Marketplace, which features skills from leading sales methodology providers, including Corporate Visions’ Great 8.
- AI-driven assessments of GTM team member performance, including real-world inputs from buyer meetings and buyer feedback through TruVoice from Corporate Visions, practice and training, and reviews from peers, managers, and team members themselves.
- Recommendations and outcome analytics for scoring skill proficiency across real-world engagements, practice, and multiple review types to deliver instant, actionable coaching recommendations for individuals and managers and personalized training actions for individuals.
"Data isn't the issue; scale is. GTM teams have access to infinite data on go-to-market team performance, from sales meeting recordings to buyer feedback," said Robert Wahbe, CEO of Highspot, in a statement. "However, without AI, the signals that could unlock better performance are lost. Our platform takes a unique approach to coaching by using AI to pull actionable insight from every angle of performance, so our customers can consistently and effectively coach their teams at any scale."