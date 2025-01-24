Bombora Partners with Audigent

Bombora, a provider of B2B data solutions, has integrated with Audigent, a part of Experian and a provider of data activation, curation and identity platforms. Through this collaboration, Bombora's syndicated B2B audiences are now available at scale within Audigent's suite of curated private marketplaces, including their SmartPMP, ContextualPMP, and CognitivePMP products.

Bombora's B2B advertisers can now use Audigent's curation solutions. This combination of data, inventory, and B2B-specific signals allows B2B marketers to better target their programmatic advertising campaigns to the buyers most interested in products or services. This also allows for the real-time optimization of segments in flight, unlocking more advanced targeting and a new opportunity for optimization with Bombora's data.

Through Audigen's PMPs, B2B advertisers can now take advantage of Bombora's audience segments across all environments, including connected TV, which are now available via Audigent curated marketplaces, including Simpli.fi, Basis, Microsoft Invest, and others.