Bombora Partners with Audigent
Bombora, a provider of B2B data solutions, has integrated with Audigent, a part of Experian and a provider of data activation, curation and identity platforms. Through this collaboration, Bombora's syndicated B2B audiences are now available at scale within Audigent's suite of curated private marketplaces, including their SmartPMP, ContextualPMP, and CognitivePMP products.
Bombora's B2B advertisers can now use Audigent's curation solutions. This combination of data, inventory, and B2B-specific signals allows B2B marketers to better target their programmatic advertising campaigns to the buyers most interested in products or services. This also allows for the real-time optimization of segments in flight, unlocking more advanced targeting and a new opportunity for optimization with Bombora's data.
Through Audigen's PMPs, B2B advertisers can now take advantage of Bombora's audience segments across all environments, including connected TV, which are now available via Audigent curated marketplaces, including Simpli.fi, Basis, Microsoft Invest, and others.
"B2B advertisers have specific needs when it comes to identifying, reaching, and engaging their sales prospects, which makes curation a particularly attractive approach to meet their goals," said Ted Smith, chief business officer of Audigent, in a statement. "Combining Bombora's industry-best B2B audience segments with our premier curation platform provides B2B advertisers a new way to unlock efficiency and deliver both consideration and results across B2B buying cycles."
"We are seeing more and more demand for curation," said Mike Burton, co-founder and executive vice president of strategic partnerships at Bombora, in a statement. "We are excited to bring together our B2B Intent and Audience data with Audigent's leading curation capability. This is a powerful combination."