Conversica Launches AI Agents for Automotive Dealerships

Conversica, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions, has introduced AI Agents powered by AnswersIQ for Auto, its product featuring auto inventory capabilities.

Conversica's new AI agents now support dealerships in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom with real-time data encompassing more than 84,000 dealerships and manufacturing microsites and covering nearly 220 million unique auto VINs.

Engineered specifically for the automotive industry, Conversica's AI Agents for Auto enable access to live, up-to-the-minute inventory data for each dealership and provide prospective auto buyers with seamless, personalized car buying experiences. Regardless of a dealer's merchandising platform, the compan's advanced content system fuels its AI agents with vehicle information, including vehicle descriptions, imagery, pricing, features/options, technical specifications, history, and VIN decoding with production data, engine details, and more.

Conversica's AnswerIQ's for Auto now includes AI-powered real-time inventory access enabling customers to instantly see what vehicles are available and compare features at any time via email, chat, and SMS. Conversica Agents will also attempt to match users with similar vehicles if the dealership does not have a specific make/model or feature/function.