ServiceNow Acquires Cuein

ServiceNow will acquire Cuein, a conversation data analysis and insights company, for an undisclosed amount.

Cuein will help advance ServiceNow AI Agents by enhancing their ability to understand, process, and transform data from siloed customer interactions across channels and systems into a comprehensive analysis with actionable insights. These capabilities will ultimately enable ServiceNow AI Agents to break down complex data and tasks, with immediate learnings applied across multiple AI agents to meet evolving customer needs.

"ServiceNow is at the forefront of the agentic AI revolution, redefining what human-centered AI can achieve across the enterprise, and the acquisition of Cuein is essential to our vision of creating more integrated, intelligent systems that connect AI agents, data, and workflows," said Dorit Zilbershot, group vice president of AI experiences and innovation at ServiceNow, in a statement. "For AI agents to truly be effective, they need access to accurate, real-time insights. Cuein's ability to quickly process and transform data into actionable intelligence will enable customers to unlock the full potential of agentic AI, streamline operations, and accelerate smarter decision making."

"At Cuein, our mission is to help companies improve service experiences by analyzing conversation data to uncover deeper insights within business processes," said Mayukh Bhaowal, co-founder and CEO of Cuein, in a statement. "With ServiceNow's innovative AI and workflow capabilities, we can build on this foundation, enabling AI agents to autonomously access and act on the right information at the right moment to drive meaningful success and productivity gains for customers."