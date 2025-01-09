Propel Software Launches Product Spotlight

Propel Software, a product value management (PVM) platform provider, has launched Product Spotlight, offering streamlined access to enriched and contextual product information within Salesforce Sales, Service, and Manufacturing Clouds.

Propel Spotlight provides Salesforce users with the following:

Upsell and cross sell opportunities with related products. Enriched content includes the status of engineer-to-order products; allows related accessories to be included in quotes to drive upsells; and enables access to specifications for product setup and activation.

Customer issue resolution with timely access to product details, including supporting documents, assembly instructions, maintenance guides, and user manuals. Viewing quality issues, recall details, stop ship information, variants, and related accessories speeds.

Information that allows field engineers to review assembly instructions, maintenance guides, user manuals, design files, field-replaceable units from engineering, quality reports, and remediation information.