Propel Software Launches Product Spotlight
Propel Software, a product value management (PVM) platform provider, has launched Product Spotlight, offering streamlined access to enriched and contextual product information within Salesforce Sales, Service, and Manufacturing Clouds.
Propel Spotlight provides Salesforce users with the following:
- Upsell and cross sell opportunities with related products. Enriched content includes the status of engineer-to-order products; allows related accessories to be included in quotes to drive upsells; and enables access to specifications for product setup and activation.
- Customer issue resolution with timely access to product details, including supporting documents, assembly instructions, maintenance guides, and user manuals. Viewing quality issues, recall details, stop ship information, variants, and related accessories speeds.
- Information that allows field engineers to review assembly instructions, maintenance guides, user manuals, design files, field-replaceable units from engineering, quality reports, and remediation information.
"Propel is the only single-platform solution that enables a continuous product thread, linking connected items to SKUs and to serialized assets. In this way, we infuse Salesforce objects with detailed product information contextualized for each role. This allows companies to grow sales, streamline support, and deliver highly-effective service," said Eric Schrader, chief product officer of Propel, in a statement. "Product Spotlight completely changes how companies work, making smart decisions swift and easy with access to real-time product information directly within Sales, Service, and Manufacturing Clouds."
