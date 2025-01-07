Conga Deepens Relationship with Salesforce
Conga has expanded its Revenue Lifecycle Management offering to integrate into Salesforce Foundations, a free add-on for Salesforce CRM.
Salesforce Foundations is a free upgrade that brings key cross-department features to every Salesforce customer at no additional cost. Foundations includes Sales, Service, Marketing, Commerce, and Data Cloud features.
Salesforce Foundations customers can enhance their systems with thousands of prebuilt third-party extensions and integrations available on Salesforce AppExchange, including extended free trials of Conga products at no extra cost. Now, users can access key functionalities, including document generation, contract management, collaboration, surveys, sales tools, telephony, and video conferencing with free extended trials of top Salesforce apps on AppExchange.
Salesforce customers can optimize key touchpoints throughout all phases of the revenue cycle, from proposals to contract management to renewals, leveraging the Conga Advantage Platform.
"I am thrilled to have one of our top ISV partners like Conga collaborating with us on Salesforce Foundations," said Brian Landsman, executive vice president of partnerships at Salesforce, in a statement. "Our launch partner apps provide our customers with key functionality and will enhance the customer experience with thousands of pre-built third-party extensions and integrations."
"We're excited to collaborate with Salesforce, offering customers seamless access to third-party apps like Conga to enhance their systems and better automate processes across their organizations," said Noel Goggin, CEO and culture lLeader at Conga, in a statement. "By integrating Conga's solutions, businesses can streamline operations, increase productivity, and drive greater customer engagement, ultimately fueling growth. Conga's products play a crucial role in helping customers achieve these benefits, empowering them to optimize their revenue processes and stay competitive in an evolving market."
