Conga Deepens Relationship with Salesforce

Conga has expanded its Revenue Lifecycle Management offering to integrate into Salesforce Foundations, a free add-on for Salesforce CRM.

Salesforce Foundations is a free upgrade that brings key cross-department features to every Salesforce customer at no additional cost. Foundations includes Sales, Service, Marketing, Commerce, and Data Cloud features.

Salesforce Foundations customers can enhance their systems with thousands of prebuilt third-party extensions and integrations available on Salesforce AppExchange, including extended free trials of Conga products at no extra cost. Now, users can access key functionalities, including document generation, contract management, collaboration, surveys, sales tools, telephony, and video conferencing with free extended trials of top Salesforce apps on AppExchange.

Salesforce customers can optimize key touchpoints throughout all phases of the revenue cycle, from proposals to contract management to renewals, leveraging the Conga Advantage Platform.