Perion Partners with Experian to Enhance Cross-Channel Targeting and Attribution

Perion Network, a technology provider connecting advertisers to consumers across digital channels, has integrated Experian's identity graph into its solutions, advancing its cross-channel and cross-device targeting and attribution capabilities.

This new capability expands the Perion suite, which includes the AI-powered Audience Segmentation platform, SORT, which uses privacy-safe data signals to enhance performance and optimize campaigns across connected television (CTV) and the web.

This integration also provides a persistent understanding of households and individuals to their identifiers and devices.