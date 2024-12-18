Perion Partners with Experian to Enhance Cross-Channel Targeting and Attribution
Perion Network, a technology provider connecting advertisers to consumers across digital channels, has integrated Experian's identity graph into its solutions, advancing its cross-channel and cross-device targeting and attribution capabilities.
This new capability expands the Perion suite, which includes the AI-powered Audience Segmentation platform, SORT, which uses privacy-safe data signals to enhance performance and optimize campaigns across connected television (CTV) and the web.
This integration also provides a persistent understanding of households and individuals to their identifiers and devices.
"We are thrilled to enhance our cross-device capabilities through this strategic collaboration with Experian," said Tal Jacobson, CEO of Perion, in a statement. "By integrating their robust identity graph with our technology solutions, we're further empowering the advertisers working with us to optimize their campaigns, creating more personalized and effective marketing strategies for driving higher engagement and conversions."
"Success in digital advertising requires strategic collaborations," said Ali Mack, vice president of Experian, in a statement. "Perion's integration of our identity graph shows our commitment to providing advertisers with valuable, data-driven insights. Advertisers can now achieve greater precision and performance in personalized marketing across multiple channels, including connected TV and the web."
