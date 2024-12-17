AdLib Partners with Infolinks

AdLib Media Group, provider of a demand-side platform for independent agencies and in-house programmatic teams, has partnered with Infolinks Media, an advertising marketplace, to provide access to a wider array of curated inventory across Infolinks' exclusive network of 25,000 premium display, video, in-app, and connected television (CTV) publishing partners.

"Infolinks' unique position in the marketplace and impressive partnerships with publishers allow them to automate the placement of our clients' advertisements across their rare, highly curated display, video, and CTV video inventory options," said AdLib founder and CEO Mike Hauptman in a statement. "That compelled our decision to integrate our platforms. In short, we wanted access to Infolinks' curated marketplace to be as easy as access to our platform, allowing our clients to focus on outcomes versus operations. "What makes Infolinks unique is their complete ownership of the advertising stack, from direct publisher integration to premium ad units to auction technology," Hauptman added. "With 100 percent proprietary placements, you simply can't buy the ad units anywhere else. Direct access also means lower costs. That's why this integration was crucial - it gives our advertisers direct access to high-performing inventory that consistently delivers outsized results."

While all AdLib clients will be able to take advantage of the partnership with Infolinks, long-time AdLib advertising agency and brand partners in the media and entertainment, retail, QSR and financial service categories will be first to tap into it.