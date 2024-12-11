Certinia Launches Winter '25 Release

Certinia today launched its Winter 2025 release, packed with enhancements like improved skill insights, smart rescheduling, activity tracking, and advanced artificial intelligence and automation capabilities.

In Winter '25, advancements in the scalable skills capabilities deliver skill insights and recommendations. When creating a resource request, relevant skills and related competencies are automatically presented. This helps resource and project managers select from system-recommended skills options.

Smart rescheduling gives project managers clarity into required hours and budget changes. This capability is embedded in the New Project Work Planner, where schedule changes can be made directly.

In the Winter '25 release, Services CPQ has been renamed Services Estimator to more accurately reflect its core function: producing better services estimates with greater speed. Services Estimator maintains its integration with Salesforce CPQ, and now Salesforce Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM) as well, enabling customers to configure, price, and quote both products and related services together.

This release marks a significant advancement in services financials with the introduction of services credits to manage and use service credits for fixed-price or packaged services. With this new capability, project managers, sales, and finance teams will gain clear visibility into service credit balances, redemptions, expiration dates, and associated revenue.

With Winter '25, Certinia introduced updates to ensure customer success functions are not only efficient but resilient. The Activity Tracker now offers a refined account overview, allowing teams to create activities linked to success data. The updated Health Score dashboard provides an actionable view of customer data and trends, with new capabilities to manage large data volumes.

"A major focus of this release is demonstrating value across the customer journey by addressing operational silos. Enhanced capabilities now allow organizations to capture and track customer value throughout their lifecycle, supporting the creation of objectives and KPIs tied to success plans," Raju Malhotra, chief product and technology officer of Certinia, wrote in a blog post.

Additionally, Certinia brought Skills Management expertise from PS Cloud to the CS offering, enhancing resource placement and team efficiency. For teams using a pooled CSM model, the new CS Pooling capabilities identify the best-fit resources for incoming work based on role, capacity, and skills.

Many new features in the Winter '25 release for PS Cloud and CS Cloud leverage the analytic data sets available in Certinia's Core and Advanced Analytics offerings, includiung Smart Rescheduling, Skills Suggestions, Customer Heath Scores, and more. The Winter '25 release expands the real-time reporting capabilities currently available with ERP Cloud to PS Cloud and CS Cloud, blending real-time operational data with historical and trend data, offering customers a moment-in-time view of their service and success operations.