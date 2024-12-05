Uniphore to Acquire ActionIQ and Infoworks
Uniphore is acquiring ActionIQ and Infoworks, expanding its artificial intelligence-powered offerings and enabling it to offe Zero Data AI Cloud. Financial terms of these deals were not disclosed.
By bringing Uniphore, ActionIQ, and Infoworks together, companies will have access to a suite of AI capabilities to move beyond proof-of-concept AI trials to full-scale implementation.
In addition, ActionIQ brings the Composable Zero-copy Data Platform, which enables users to connect all data, from anywhere, and make it AI-ready. Infoworks brings its Enterprise Data Platform, which includes intelligent AI data agents that can discover, identify, organize, catalogue, and clean enterprise data.
Zero Data AI Cloud enables users to overcome data access, accuracy, flexibility, and data sovereignty challenges. It is built on an infrastructure-agnostic architecture that creates a seamless data fabric across any data platform, enterprise application, or cloud environment.
"This is a defining moment for enterprise AI," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore, in a statement. "With the acquisitions of ActionIQ and Infoworks, Uniphore is enabling a Zero Data AI Cloud for the world's largest companies, equipping them with the tools to fast-track AI deployments and drive measurable business outcomes."
"At ActionIQ we've been hyper-focused on data and helped create and now lead the massive category of customer data platforms, helping dozens of Fortune 1000 enterprises transform their customer experience. It is my belief that the future of CDPs is AI and CX agents. Bringing together Uniphore's industry-leading AI capabilities and ActionIQ's data and CX capabilities will allow us to continue leading the market and deliver world-class solutions to the world," said Tasso Argyros, CEO and co-founder of ActionIQ, in a statement.
"Data has long been a challenge for enterprises to modernize their operations and embracing AI innovations," said Amar Arsikere, founder of Infoworks, in a statement. "At Infoworks, we are redefining data engineering with groundbreaking automation that seamlessly handles every data task for any kind of data. By joining forces with Uniphore, we now deliver a comprehensive Data + AI solution that accelerates the development of Enterprise AI applications and empowers organizations to unlock their full potential."
