Uniphore to Acquire ActionIQ and Infoworks

Uniphore is acquiring ActionIQ and Infoworks, expanding its artificial intelligence-powered offerings and enabling it to offe Zero Data AI Cloud. Financial terms of these deals were not disclosed.

By bringing Uniphore, ActionIQ, and Infoworks together, companies will have access to a suite of AI capabilities to move beyond proof-of-concept AI trials to full-scale implementation.

In addition, ActionIQ brings the Composable Zero-copy Data Platform, which enables users to connect all data, from anywhere, and make it AI-ready. Infoworks brings its Enterprise Data Platform, which includes intelligent AI data agents that can discover, identify, organize, catalogue, and clean enterprise data.

Zero Data AI Cloud enables users to overcome data access, accuracy, flexibility, and data sovereignty challenges. It is built on an infrastructure-agnostic architecture that creates a seamless data fabric across any data platform, enterprise application, or cloud environment.