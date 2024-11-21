-->
  • November 21, 2024

InMoment Launches AI Journey Insights

InMoment today launched AI Journey Insights to help companies understand and optimize their customer journeys, bridging the gap between channel-based and journey-based customer insights.

AI Journey Insights leverages large language models and natural language processing analysis to do the following:

  • Automatically identify and map customer journey touchpoints from unstructured data sources, including conversations, surveys, reviews, and support tickets;
  • Provide industry-specific journey insights through pre-trained AI models;
  • Enable competitive analysis and journey mapping competitors' customer review data;
  • Measure touchpoint impact on overall customer experience;
  • Understand customer experiences across all touchpoints and stages;
  • Identify friction points and opportunities for improvement; and
  • Identify journey stages that might have been previously overlooked.

"Traditional customer experience programs have been constrained by organizational silos, with different departments owning different channels and touchpoints in a ustomer journey," said Jeff Catlin, senior vice president of integrated CX and AI products at InMoment, in a statement. "AI Journey Insights breaks down these barriers by automatically mapping customer touchpoints across all channels and journey stages, providing a comprehensive view of the customer experience from every vantage point."

