InMoment Launches AI Journey Insights
InMoment today launched AI Journey Insights to help companies understand and optimize their customer journeys, bridging the gap between channel-based and journey-based customer insights.
AI Journey Insights leverages large language models and natural language processing analysis to do the following:
- Automatically identify and map customer journey touchpoints from unstructured data sources, including conversations, surveys, reviews, and support tickets;
- Provide industry-specific journey insights through pre-trained AI models;
- Enable competitive analysis and journey mapping competitors' customer review data;
- Measure touchpoint impact on overall customer experience;
- Understand customer experiences across all touchpoints and stages;
- Identify friction points and opportunities for improvement; and
- Identify journey stages that might have been previously overlooked.
"Traditional customer experience programs have been constrained by organizational silos, with different departments owning different channels and touchpoints in a ustomer journey," said Jeff Catlin, senior vice president of integrated CX and AI products at InMoment, in a statement. "AI Journey Insights breaks down these barriers by automatically mapping customer touchpoints across all channels and journey stages, providing a comprehensive view of the customer experience from every vantage point."