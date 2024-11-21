InMoment Launches AI Journey Insights

InMoment today launched AI Journey Insights to help companies understand and optimize their customer journeys, bridging the gap between channel-based and journey-based customer insights.

AI Journey Insights leverages large language models and natural language processing analysis to do the following:

Automatically identify and map customer journey touchpoints from unstructured data sources, including conversations, surveys, reviews, and support tickets;

Provide industry-specific journey insights through pre-trained AI models;

Enable competitive analysis and journey mapping competitors' customer review data;

Measure touchpoint impact on overall customer experience;

Understand customer experiences across all touchpoints and stages;

Identify friction points and opportunities for improvement; and

Identify journey stages that might have been previously overlooked.