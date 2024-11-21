Gong Adds AI Tools

Gong today at its Celebrate 2024 customer event introduced several platform capabilities that provide revenue teams with new levels of automation, deep and actionable customer insights, and standardized knowledge sharing.

Among the additions are two Gong Revenue AI Platform innovations that eliminate the need for code and rely on natural language instead of complex prompts. With AI Brief, revenue teams can define tailored briefing templates, such as AI Brief for Account Handoffs or AI Brief for Win-Loss Reports, or create custom templates by specifying the information they want summarized and in what way, based on data captured throughout the account and deal history. With AI Scorecard Answers, enablement leaders can create a scorecard and prompt with Gong's Ask Anything and Gong will run the prompt on the call recording. Gong AI speeds the coaching process by automatically finding answers to questions and pre-populating suggested key points for the manager.

Gong is integrating additional reporting directly into revenue teams'; workflows as part of its Revenue Analytics capabilities that allow operations teams to define metrics and targets and create dashboards that visualize progress against those metrics within Gong. This gives sales leaders and their teams a single source of truth from which to manage their pipelines, forecast accurately, and deliver more reliable revenue.

As part of the capability, Pipeline Analytics now brings insights that used to be uncovered through CRM, business intelligence tools, or spreadsheets directly into pipeline-building workflows within Gong.

Gong is bringing rich conversation data and AI-powered insights to the places where reps work with Gong Anywhere. Available now for Gong Engage, Gong Anywhere brings Gong AI directly into sellers' Gmail inboxes and Salesforce. Soon, sellers will be able to access these capabilities within their Microsoft Outlook workflows as well.