Momentum Launches Autopilot Suite

Momentum has launched Autopilot Suite, a set of artificial intelligence-powered tools that enable sales teams to automatically update their CRM systems, cure the problem of poor data hygiene, and capture, structure, and use customer conversation data.

The Momentum Autopilot Suite contains the following three elements:

Autopilot Classic, which automatically analyzes every customer conversation as it happens. After each call, Autopilot Classic intelligently extracts relevant information and updates CRM fields.

Retropilot, which analyzes customer conversations when something important happens in the CRM. When a deal stage changes, when an opportunity is marked closed-lost, or when significant event occurs, Retropilot automatically analyzes relevant historical conversations to validate and enrich data.

Autopilot Batch, which lets users analyze entire conversation histories on demand, for activities like creating a new field to track competitive mentions, understanding product feedback from the last quarter, or validating pipelines.

The Autopilot Suite has uses for revenue, sales, marketing, customer service and success, business intelligence, and c-suite leaders and teams, according to Ashley Wilson, co-founder and chief operating officer of Momentum.