Momentum Launches Autopilot Suite
Momentum has launched Autopilot Suite, a set of artificial intelligence-powered tools that enable sales teams to automatically update their CRM systems, cure the problem of poor data hygiene, and capture, structure, and use customer conversation data.
The Momentum Autopilot Suite contains the following three elements:
- Autopilot Classic, which automatically analyzes every customer conversation as it happens. After each call, Autopilot Classic intelligently extracts relevant information and updates CRM fields.
- Retropilot, which analyzes customer conversations when something important happens in the CRM. When a deal stage changes, when an opportunity is marked closed-lost, or when significant event occurs, Retropilot automatically analyzes relevant historical conversations to validate and enrich data.
- Autopilot Batch, which lets users analyze entire conversation histories on demand, for activities like creating a new field to track competitive mentions, understanding product feedback from the last quarter, or validating pipelines.
The Autopilot Suite has uses for revenue, sales, marketing, customer service and success, business intelligence, and c-suite leaders and teams, according to Ashley Wilson, co-founder and chief operating officer of Momentum.
"Every day, revenue teams have thousands of conversations with customers. These discussions contain crucial insights about deal health, product feedback, and customer sentiment. Yet a staggering 99.7 percent of this intelligence never makes it into CRM systems. For enterprises using Salesforce, this means millions of data points are lost annually, leading to a 25 percent decrease in revenue due to poor CRM data quality," Wilson wrote in a blog post.
"The challenge isn't CRM adoption. The real problem is that these systems rely on manual data entry, forcing teams to spend five to 10 hours weekly updating fields instead of selling. Worse still, this manual approach means companies lose 20 percent or more of their data yearly through natural decay," she continued.
"The era of manual CRM updates and lost customer intelligence is over. Modern enterprises need an AI pipeline that can process, structure, and activate customer conversation data at scale. That's exactly what Momentum's Autopilot Suite delivers."
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned