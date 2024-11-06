Vidyard Named Salesloft’s Preferred Video Partner
Salesloft has named video messaging systems provider Vidyard as its Preferred Video Partner and integrated Vidyard Messages with Salesloft to help users bring personalized video messages leveraging Vidyard AI Avatars directly into their email workflows.
Sales teams using the two platforms together can now personalize their outbound communications to potential buyers and customers at scale and optimize them over time based on real-time engagement tracking. Key benefits of the partnership include the following:
- Enhanced personalization and engagement, allowing sales teams to record and share personalized video messages directly from Salesloft.
- AI-powered insights with Salesloft Rhythm, which uses AI to recommend and prioritize next-best actions based on how buyers engage with video content.
- The ability to add videos to email templates and track video engagement directly within Salesloft.
"Naming Vidyard as our Preferred Video Partner is a strategic move that addresses the evolving needs of today's sales teams," said Lee Zucker, senior vice president of global sales and alliances at Salesloft, in a statement. "Integrating Vidyard's video messaging capabilities and engagement signals into Salesloft enables our users to stand out in a crowded digital landscape, enhancing the human element in sales interactions and leveraging video engagement insights to drive higher response rates and improved customer relationships. This partnership equips sales professionals to excel in a market where effective and impactful communication is essential."
"This partnership will bring the power of AI-powered, personalized video messaging to our mutual customers, enabling go-to-market teams to stand out in crowded inboxes and build stronger connections with their buyers," said Jonathan Lister, chief operating officer of Vidyard, in a statement. "Our users can expect higher response rates, more engaging customer interactions, and ultimately, improved sales outcomes. For example, our users have successfully leveraged AI Avatars to achieve remarkable results, including a 760 percent increase in proposal open rates and a 400 percent increase in the conversion rate from opens to meetings, with some sending as many as 50 personalized videos per day. Vidyard’s AI-powered video creation tools and industry-first AI Avatars, combined with Salesloft's powerful revenue orchestration platform, give sales professionals a formidable advantage in today's competitive market."