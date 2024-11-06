Vidyard Named Salesloft’s Preferred Video Partner

Salesloft has named video messaging systems provider Vidyard as its Preferred Video Partner and integrated Vidyard Messages with Salesloft to help users bring personalized video messages leveraging Vidyard AI Avatars directly into their email workflows.

Sales teams using the two platforms together can now personalize their outbound communications to potential buyers and customers at scale and optimize them over time based on real-time engagement tracking. Key benefits of the partnership include the following:

Enhanced personalization and engagement, allowing sales teams to record and share personalized video messages directly from Salesloft.

AI-powered insights with Salesloft Rhythm, which uses AI to recommend and prioritize next-best actions based on how buyers engage with video content.

The ability to add videos to email templates and track video engagement directly within Salesloft.