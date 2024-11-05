MuleSoft Launches AsyncAPI Support to Help Businesses Create Real-Time AI Agents

MuleSoft has launched full lifecycle AsyncAPI support, enabling organizations to power artificial intelligence agents with real-time data through seamless integration with event-driven architectures (EDAs).

The recent release of Agentforce enables companies to build and deploy AI agents that can autonomously take action across any business function. These agents can be triggered by changes in data, business rules, pre-built automations, or signals via API calls from other systems. The latest AsyncAPI enhancements make it easy to integrate with EDAs, helping AI agents access and consume real-time data and events so they can respond to changing scenarios and create customer experiences for streamlined support, proactive incident management, or enhanced inventory management.

AsyncAPI is an open-source initiative that establishes a standardized communication method between applications in EDAs. This latest release enhances the design, governance, cataloging, and implementation experiences in MuleSoft's platform to support AsyncAPI 2.6. With the added support, organizations can capture all the information about an EDA in an AsyncAPI specification, establishing a single source of truth for event-driven communication that can be reused across multiple teams and projects.

New Features include the following: