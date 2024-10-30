Productboard Launches Productboard Pulse
Productboard, a product management platform provider, has launched Productboard Pulse, a voice of the customer solution for insights across product portfolios.
Productboard Pulse offers a 360-degree view of customer needs across product portfolios with the following features:
- Enhanced cross-portfolio trend identification and analytics, to uncover hidden patterns and opportunities across entire product lines.
- AI-powered topic generation, to automatically surface key themes and concerns from customer feedback, customizable to business needs and organized by core topics.
- AI-powered analytics dashboard to visualize trends in AI-generated topics, sorted by feedback volume or opportunity value, to inform product strategy.
- Voice of Customer reports.
- Conversational AI interface to get instant answers to questions about customer feedback and trends.
- Third-party data integration with CRMs, support platforms, messaging solutions, and review sites like Salesforce, Zendesk, Slack, Microsoft Teams, G2 Crowd, Apple App Store, and Google Play Store.
"Product teams are drivers of innovation, with increasing responsibility to drive business outcomes," said Hubert Palan, CEO and founder of Productboard, in a statement. "In the age of generative AI, businesses are undergoing a paradigm shift in how they solve problems, make decisions, and automate processes. Productboard Pulse was designed to capture the power of AI and analyze massive unstructured datasets at lightning speed to collect, connect, and visualize product feedback and provide that unified view to ensure critical customer needs are not missed, giving teams the ability to move faster and meet market demands."