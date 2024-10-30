Conversica Launches Next-Gen AI Agents

Conversica, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions for revenue teams, has enhanced its AI agents for increasing revenue conversions, leveraging generative AI technologies with controls to automate critical customer experience touchpoints. Conversica's brand-specific, two-way conversations are designed to be turnkey for key funnel use cases, engaging new and existing customers across all channels and touchpoints.

This latest generation of Conversica's Revenue Digital Assistants integrates advancements from top providers like OpenAI, Meta, and Google, enhancing both the depth and precision of its responses for customer experience and grounding its capabilities exclusively in each client's data.

These advanced AI agents deliver a suite of features off the shelf, including the following:

AnswersIQ, powered by retrieval augmented generation technology. Revenue Digital Assistants are trained on brand content for customized interactions that reflect company voice and identity, regardless of channel.

Custom AI controls with flexible conversation editing options, so companies can choose how they use AI to customize dialogue.

Enterprise-grade protections, with guardrails that ensure that conversations align with company guidelines and standards for full control over the tone, messaging, and direction of customer interactions.

Turnkey marketing and sales agent applications, purpose-built to handle multi-step, goal-oriented customer interactions that go far beyond simple Q&A. Revenue Digital Assistants are informed by 15 years of real-world interactions, offering go-to-market teams out-of-the-box AI conversations automatically triggered based on customer actions and tailored to each contact's preferences and needs to navigate the complexity of the modern sales process.