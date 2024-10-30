Litmus Launches Email Authentication Monitoring, Video, and Personalization Capabilities

Litmus, an email marketing solutions provider, today at its Litmus Live event introduced new products and platform updates, including Sender Authentication in Litmus Email Guardian, Animated Video and Image Carousels in Litmus Personalize, and more.

With these additions, marketers can continuously monitor emails for rendering issues, broken elements, and key email infrastructure settings, as well as include engaging video previews and animated image carousels directly inside emails. They can protect emails with always-on email authentication monitoring with Litmus Email Guardian. Litmus' Sender Authentication proactively alerts users of deliverability issues, ensuring email meets Google and Yahoo sender requirements.

Now, with Litmus, harnessing the power of video is easier than ever. Captivate audiences and encourage them to take action by automatically playing fun, engaging video previews directly inside your email.

Additionally, users can capture subscribers' attention and boost engagement with Animated Image Carousels in Litmus Personalize.

"In today's complex email landscape, marketers historically have had to juggle multiple technologies to create exceptional emails to reach the inbox and resonate with subscribers. At Litmus, we've simplified this process," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "Our email optimization platform is a comprehensive answer to core email marketing challenges. By offering a complete suite of solutions across the email workflow, we empower marketers to optimize every send, save time and money and, ultimately, drive better results. Litmus is enabling marketers to ultimately deliver impactful customer journeys that begin in the inbox and extend throughout the entire marketing lifecycle."

Litmus also launched the following enhancements to its platform: