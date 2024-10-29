Pega Launches Infinity '24.2

Pegasystems, a decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, has released Pega Infinity '24.2, the latest version of its portfolio of cloud-ready products with new generative artificial intelligence capabilities and enhancements.

Pega Infinity '24.2 includes enhancements to its Pega Platform, Pega Customer Decision Hub, Pega Customer Service, and Pega Sales Automation, which help organizations use AI to further accelerate digital transformation at enterprise scale. This includes delivering applications faster and with optimal business alignment, better engaging customers with contextualized experiences, and automating workflows to reduce manual work and optimize employee performance.

New features in Pega Platform include the following:

Expanded gen AI large language model (LLM) flexibility beyond OpenAI to support Amazon Bedrock and Google Cloud's Vertex AI.

Pega GenAI Blueprint, which creates application design blueprints by describing an app concept in natural language. Powered by Pega GenAI, developers importing blueprints into Pega's low-code App Studio can instantly access custom task lists with steps needed to take blueprint designs live and into production.

Enhancements to Pega Constellation for creating user experience frameworks with better accessibility, mobility, and high-end user performance.

Custom Pega GenAI Coaches that proactively advise users to help them achieve optimal outcomes in Pega.

Pega Customer Decision Hub (CDH) updates help marketers and data scientists leverage AI for deeper customer data insights. They include the following:

Improved access and control for customer journey orchestration, with pre-defined templates that accelerate the creation of outbound marketing messages, as well as tag journeys to key initiatives with campaign codes and access full campaign views from a dedicated landing page.

The ability to generate and integrate brand voice with Pega GenAI to create and refine Next-Best-Action treatments and maintain brand identity across all interactions.

New integrations with Snowflake and Google BigQuery.

New Pega Message Stream digital delivery service for emails.

Pega Customer Service and Pega Sales Automation enhancements help customers self-solve while empowering agents and salespeople. They include the following:

A new multi-experience panel that enables customers to self-serve more sophisticated requests with fast access to knowledge articles, customized offers, and next steps directly within live chat and virtual assistant interactions.

Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy capabilities in Voice AI & Messaging AI, which quickly detect customers' intent in real time and auto-generate responses.

Pega Sales Automation with real-time video integration for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex. During meetings, sellers benefit from Voice AI-powered suggestions based on live conversations with tips to improve outcomes.