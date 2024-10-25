LeadIQ Launches Prospecting Hub and Data Hub

LeadIQ, a sales prospecting and data enrichment platform provider, today launched LeadIQ Prospecting Hub and LeadIQ Data Hub, two integrated solutions to transform how sales teams manage prospecting and data integrity.

"In today's sales environment, data accuracy and streamlined workflows are essential for success," said Mei Siauw, CEO of LeadIQ, in a statement. "With the Prospecting Hub and Data Hub, we are providing revenue teams with everything they need to prospect smarter, optimize their workflows, and keep their CRM data reliable, all while reducing manual effort."

The LeadIQ Prospecting Hub is an all-in-one platform that combines real-time data capture, artificial intelligence-driven messaging, and integration with sales engagement tools. Sales teams can find, capture and sync contact data, and reach out to the right prospects at the perfect time. Key features include the following:

Data Capture to find, capture, and sync verified contact details.

AI-Driven Messaging, to create personalized, AI-generated prospecting emails in seconds.

Actionable Signals, to leverage buying signals to engage with prospects at the right time.

Integration with tools like Salesforce, HubSpot, LinkedIn and more.

LeadIQ's Data Hub enhances CRM data integrity through real-time enrichment that automatically updates records with accurate B2B data. It also includes the following:

Job Change Tracking, delivering notifications when key contacts change roles.

Integrations that map data to CRM fields.

Reliable Data, to keep CRM systems fresh with continuous data updates.