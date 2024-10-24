TrueDialog Announces SMS Application for Salesforce Marketing Cloud

TrueDialog, a provider of SMS texting solutions, has added its Salesforce Marketing Cloud Engagement application to its Salesforce Sales Cloud application and made it available n the Salesforce AppExchange. With this update, TrueDialog now documents SMS activity to records across the Salesforce Cloud ecosystem.

With TrueDialog's Salesforce Marketing Cloud, companies add SMS steps into their custom, personalized, and targeted marketing journeys for promotional campaigns, geo-targeted offers, triggered alerts, order confirmations, account updates, and more.

With TrueDialog, text messages flow between Salesforce Marketing Cloud and other Salesforce Clouds, including Salesforce Sales Cloud, Salesforce Service Cloud, and Salesforce Education Cloud.

"Only TrueDialog provides bidirectional integration between Salesforce Marketing Cloud and other Salesforce Clouds, including Sales, Service, Commerce, and Education Clouds," said John Wright, CEO of TrueDialog, in a statement. "Our one-of-a-kind solution records text messages on all relevant Salesforce Clouds to provide continuity in communications between companies and their customers, a feature not offered by any other provider."

TrueDialog's SMS application for Salesforce Marketing Cloud is 100 percent native, meaning users stay within their normal workflow inside Salesforce Marketing Cloud and do not have to jump out into another application to build SMS steps into their journeys. In addition, TrueDialog empowers users to choose between short and long texting codes, offers an automated 10DLC registration for long codes, and includes TrueDelivery, an SMS deliverability scoring tool.