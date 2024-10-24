Nooks Launches AI Sales Assistant Platform
Nooks today launched its AI Sales Assistant Platform (ASAP) to automate activities involved in pipeline generation, like online research, writing prospecting emails, and dialing contacts.
Nooks' AI assistants include the following:
- The AI Dialing Assistant, which helps teams finds phone numbers, skips answering machines, leaves voicemails, does pre-call research, and takes notes. It even suggests who to call and when.
- The AI Coaching Assistant, which transcribes and scores calls to understand areas to improve and prepares reps for real-world selling via AI that simulates conversations with prospects. It also has a Virtual Salesfloor to help remote and hybrid teams work and train together.
- The AI Prospecting Assistant, which eliminates time spent doing research online and switching between dozens of data tools. It researches target accounts, identifies buying signals, builds lists of prospects, and drafts emails to them.
"There's a camp of sales leaders who don't believe in AI and want to stick with old-school methods. And there's a newer camp who believe AI will completely replace sales reps. Nooks is somewhere in the middle," said Dan Lee, CEO of Nooks, in a statement. "We believe sales is fundamentally human and AI will empower reps, not replace them. We're building AI assistants to automate the busy work in pipeline generation so humans focus on the human parts of selling."
Nooks integrates with popular sales tools like Outreach, Salesloft, Gong, HubSpot, and Salesforce and data tools like Apollo, ZoomInfo, Cognism, LeadIQ, and more.