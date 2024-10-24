Nooks Launches AI Sales Assistant Platform

Nooks today launched its AI Sales Assistant Platform (ASAP) to automate activities involved in pipeline generation, like online research, writing prospecting emails, and dialing contacts.

Nooks' AI assistants include the following:

"There's a camp of sales leaders who don't believe in AI and want to stick with old-school methods. And there's a newer camp who believe AI will completely replace sales reps. Nooks is somewhere in the middle," said Dan Lee, CEO of Nooks, in a statement. "We believe sales is fundamentally human and AI will empower reps, not replace them. We're building AI assistants to automate the busy work in pipeline generation so humans focus on the human parts of selling."