ServiceNow Introduces Workflow Data Fabric, Expanded Partnerships

ServiceNow today introduced Workflow Data Fabric, an enhanced integrated data layer that unifies business and technology data across the enterprise, powering all workflows and AI agents with real-time, secure access to data from any source.

"AI is only as powerful as the platform it's built into and the data it has access to," said Jon Sigler, senior vice president of patform and AI at ServiceNow, in a statement. "With Workflow Data Fabric, we're making it easier for customers to connect, understand, and act on business data from any source so they can maximize efficiency and solve bigger, industry-specific problems. ServiceNow is the AI platform for business transformation, delivering the winning combination of AI, data, and workflow orchestration and automation."

Workflow Data Fabric expands customers' ability to connect, understand, and act on any structured, unstructured, semi-structured, and streaming data from across the enterprise. It extends the capabilities of Automation Engine and database RaptorDB Pro,

The recent acquisition of Raytion also provides unified, real-time access to business-critical data across multiple enterprise sources via connectors to Atlassian Confluence, Box, Google Drive, and Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive.

Workflow Data Fabric will also include ServiceNow Knowledge Graph to connect and harmonize enterprise data at scale. Knowledge Graph transforms raw data into contextual insights.

The new Workflow Data Fabric capabilities are underpinned by strategic partnerships and integrations, including with Cognizant, Snowflake, and Databricks.

Cognizant has become the first systems integrator to bring Workflow Data Fabric to market, helping joint customers quickly implement these solutions.

"At Cognizant, we're empowering companies across industries to use data and AI to help stay ahead of the competition and anticipate change in their businesses and industries," said Jason Wojahn, global head of Cognizant's ServiceNow Business Group, in a statement. "We are proud to be the first partner to bring Workflow Data Fabric to market, giving our joint customers the capabilities they need to understand and act on real-time data across the enterprise."

The integrations with Databricks and Snowflake make Workflow Data Fabric better, faster, and bidirectional.

The Zero Copy integration will leverage Snowflake's enterprise AI platform to allow customers to trigger ServiceNow workflows directly from Snowflake. It will also support integrated, bi-directional Zero Copy data sharing between Snowflake and ServiceNow.

Access to Snowflake Cortex AI predictive and generative models in the AI Data Cloud will enhance ServiceNow workflows with intelligent insights that help organizations speed up decision making. This integration will also enable genAI experiences to leverage both structured and unstructured data using natural language, allowing users to find answers faster, self-serve insights, and save valuable time.

"Our Zero Copy integration with Snowflake, a leader in enterprise data and AI, paves the way for more effective GenAI and agentic AI workflows, connecting insight to action with fast, bi-directional access to data across both our leading enterprise platforms," Sigler said. "Snowflake and ServiceNow are committed to helping customers break down data silos and leverage the power of AI to get actionable insights from business data," said Christian Kleinerman, executive vice president of products at Snowflake, in a statement. "Through our bi-directional Zero Copy data sharing integration, ServiceNow and Snowflake are empowering customers to seamlessly unlock data and AI-driven insights. This is a natural extension of the strong collaboration between our platforms, already powering experiences that deliver meaningful business value to our thousands of mutual customers."

The Zero Copy partnership with Databricks supercharges machine learning and AI capabilities. Databricks' Delta Sharing will enable ServiceNow to offer Zero Copy, high-bandwidth, bi-directional, and secure integration with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform so customers can turn data and insights into instant, AI-powered action.

Bi-directional data exchange with the Zero Copy integration will allow Databricks customers to access data within the ServiceNow platform via ServiceNow's RaptorDB high-performance database to analyze, enhance, and combine different sets of company data. Additionally, ServiceNow customers will be able to access rich data and insights from Databricks to trigger workflows in ServiceNow.

Databricks will also enable ServiceNow customers to build, test, and deploy custom genAI applications. The partnership also amplifies ServiceNow's agentic AI workflow capabilities. Customers will be able to design and deploy AI-driven workflows on the ServiceNow platform that combine Databricks' AI capabilities with ServiceNow's workflow automation, creating predictive and self-optimizing business processes. This includes training custom models from Databricks and integrating them into the ServiceNow platform.

"Our partnership with Databricks enriches workflows and enables businesses to build tailored AI solutions that drive informed decision making and turn insights into action," Sigler said. "We're thrilled to partner with ServiceNow as it adopts Delta Sharing for bi-directional zero copy data integration," said Michael Kiermaier, vice president of business strategy and operations at Databricks, in a statement. "Line-of-business teams can now take actions based on insights generated by their data teams, with confidence that their enterprise data is accurate, governed, and secure. As more companies look to create agentic systems leveraging their unified enterprise data, we look forward to working with ServiceNow to help our customers unlock the power of data intelligence."

ServiceNow also today unveiled partnership integrations with Rimini Street and Pearson.

ServiceNow and Rimini Street are introducing a new enterprise software model with the Now Platform and Rimini support. This model will help businesses maximize ROI on current enterprise software investments, integrate disconnected and siloed landscapes, and free up funding for innovation across procurement, finance, supply chain, HR, customer service, and IT.

"Twentieth century systems have created a mess of complexity that hinders 21st century innovation," said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow, in a statement. "ServiceNow's partnership with Rimini Street gives customers a more unified, intelligent platform to maximize their existing software investments, for faster paths to transformation. Together, we are enabling a brighter future where technology unlocks unprecedented potential." "We are excited to bring organizations this new enterprise software model that enables maximized ROI on their current enterprise software investments, integrates disconnected and siloed landscapes of enterprise software and frees up funding for innovation,"said Seth Ravin, chairman and CEO of Rimini Street, in a statement. "This new partnership truly brings together the best of ServiceNow innovation and Rimini Street enterprise software support capabilities to solve this common but complex IT challenge."

And with the Pearson partnership, ServiceNow is helping businesses and employees identify and build the skills they need to create future-ready talent.

ServiceNow will integrate Pearson's Credly solution to supercharge employee growth and development, while Pearson will implement ServiceNow's Now Assist, HRSD, Talent Development, and Source-to-Pay Operations, to boost employee productivity and retention.