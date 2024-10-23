InMoment Unveils AI-Powered Active Listening Agents
InMoment has launched artificial intelligence-powered Active Listening Agents, a configurable version of its Active Listening feature.
Active Listening prompts users with context-aware generative AI to ask follow-up questions, encouraging them to provide more detailed responses in real time. With Active Listening, respondents are more likely to leave actionable feedback with more words in their responses, enabling the platform's text analytics models to identify more topics to identify areas of improvement.
"Understanding the full story behind customer feedback is a critically important factor behind running a successful, integrated CX program," said Tim Mohler, chief technology officer of InMoment, in a statement. "Survey fatigue is a real challenge in our industry, with traditional feedback methods often leaving respondents feeling disengaged. With AI-powered Active Listening, we can enhance the feedback experience while also driving meaningful change by uncovering insights that help brands improve experiences and build lasting loyalty."
