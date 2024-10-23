InMoment Unveils AI-Powered Active Listening Agents

InMoment has launched artificial intelligence-powered Active Listening Agents, a configurable version of its Active Listening feature.

Active Listening prompts users with context-aware generative AI to ask follow-up questions, encouraging them to provide more detailed responses in real time. With Active Listening, respondents are more likely to leave actionable feedback with more words in their responses, enabling the platform's text analytics models to identify more topics to identify areas of improvement.