Salesforce Adds Ecommerce Storefronts in Starter and Pro Suites

Salesforce today released e-commerce storefronts in its Starter and Pro suites, the all-in-one sales, service, marketing, and commerce solutions for growing businesses, to build direct-to-consumer online stores to sell goods and services on the Salesforce Platform.

With ecommerce storefronts in Starter and Pro Suites, growing customers now have access to commerce capabilities, in addition to sales, service, and marketing, in a single, unified interface. By unifying all customer data and touchpoints across these departments, Salesforce gives a data foundation to deliver a connected commerce experience and prepare for success with Agentforce.

Key features include step-by-step ecommerce setup for fast onboarding, a low-code designer to build branded storefronts, centralized merchandising tools to manage products and prices, and pre-built performance dashboards to help streamline operations and increase revenue. By adding ecommerce storefronts to both Starter and Pro Suites, growing businesses will be able to grow their digital channel revenue with D2C websites managed directly from their CRM platform.

Ecommerce storefronts in Starter and Pro Suite help growing businesses do the following:

Personalize buyer experiences on a unified platform. With sales, service, marketing, and now commerce capabilities and customer data combined in one CRM suite, businesses can sell goods and services directly, and offer personalized discounts, sales support, case resolution, and targeted email campaigns.

Launch online stores with built-in CRM capabilities using built-in guidance and streamlined setup tools.

Streamline business operations and manage merchandising with centralized workspaces for managing products, orders, customers, pricing, and promotions.

Use pre-built performance dashboards to gain insights into customer buying patterns and store performance to optimize sales.