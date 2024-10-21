XL8 Updates EventCAT

XL8, a startup specializing in artificial intelligence-powered machine translation technology, has updated EventCAT subscription packages for real-time translation and global collaboration.

With three core products—EventCAT OnlineMeeting, EventCAT Conference, and EventCAT LiveSubs—this new suite enables simultaneous multilingual interaction.

OnlineMeeting integrates with platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet, delivering real-time translations and captions of the speech of all participants in virtual meetings.

Conference is tailored for in-person events and generates live translated subtitles that are displayed on a screen or mobile device.

LiveSubs provides subtitles for live streams and broadcasts for multilingual viewing and supports multiple video streaming formats.

At the core of XL8's solutions is MediaCAT, an AI-driven platform trained on colloquial data. MediaCAT is complemented by EventCAT, XL8's real-time AI-powered translation service, which supports 41 languages.