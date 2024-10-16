Capacity Acquires Lucy, Envision, and Linc

Capacity, a support automation platform provider, has acquired Lucy, Envision, and Linc, bringing the company's total number of acquisitions to eight in less than two years. Financial terms of these deals were not disclosed.

"We're at an inflection point for AI, and many businesses are realizing that they need a complete platform to be successful rather than cobbled-together point solutions," said David Karandish, CEO of Capacity, in a statement. "We continue to execute on a compound startup strategy which reflects what our customers are asking for: an all-in-one AI platform that delivers across all communication channels."

Lucy provides an AI-powered Answer Engine for navigating vast amounts of information within companies' data ecosystems.

Envision offers AI and automation to analyze 100 percent of contact center interactions and deliver advanced coaching for contact center agents.

Linc combines AI with vertically specialized ontology, workflows, and integrations to help retail and e-commerce companies take CX automation to the next level.

Lucy, Envision, and Linc join Textel, LumenVox, Denim Social, SmartAction, and Cereproc on the roster of companies recently acquired by Capacity.