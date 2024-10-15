Salesforce Launches Tableau 2024.3

Salesforce today launched Tableau 2024.3 for users to visualize data and administer analytics at scale.

New in this version are the following:

Tableau Cloud Manager, enabling users to grow and manage analytics in multiple Tableau sites across various regions without having to license a single user multiple times. This simplifies expansion and management of users'; cloud analytics environments while helping to meet data residency requirements and maintain governance.

Tableau App for Microsoft Teams, enabling Teams users to discover and interact with their favorite Tableau dashboards and Pulse metrics without leaving Teams, in personal apps, messages, channels, and in meetings.

Tableau Tables Viz Extension, enabling analysts to incorporate detail tables into dashboards.

Spatial Parameters, to create rich, interactive dashboards to capture geospatial geometries, points, lines, and polygons representing locations, paths, and regions.

Display Data Model for Published Data Sources, enabling analysts to see and understand how tables in the data model are related in Published Data Sources so they can create visualizations with a clear understanding of the data model semantics.

Multiple External Identity Providers for users to enable up to 20 identity providers on a single Tableau Cloud site.