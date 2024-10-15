Zingly.ai Partners with Ascend Technologies

Zingly.ai, a customer experience platform provider, is partnering with Ascend Technologies to transform customer experience and drive revenue growth in complex, regulated industries.

The Zingly platform has been hand-selected by Ascend for seamless integration, while Ascend serves as a preferred partner for implementing Zingly's solutions in regulated industries. Zingly's platform brings artificial intelligence-driven automation and human-in-the-loop interaction, enabling businesses to provide personalized, seamless customer experiences at scale. It includes deep integrations with core technologies, including Salesforce.

"With Zingly's focus on safe AI, companies in regulated markets can now plan to transform their CX centers from cost centers into revenue engines," said Gaurav Passi, founder and CEO of Zingly, in a statement. "Our partnership with Ascend will empower more businesses to achieve this crucial shift with tailored and tested solutions. By combining our genAI platform and human-in-the-loop guardrails with Ascend's implementation expertise, we're enabling organizations to not only maintain compliance but also drive significant business outcomes, including revenue growth, new customer acquisition, increased wallet share, and increased customer lifetime value."

"The partnership aligns perfectly with our AI-driven initiatives," said Kenny Kinley, president and CEO of Ascend, in a statement. "With Zingly's CX platform and our integration and implementation expertise, we're excited to offer clients a powerful, secure solution to enhance customer engagement."