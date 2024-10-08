CallMiner Introduces CallMiner AI Assist

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, today launched CallMiner AI Assist, a collection of generative artificial intelligence capabilities that help organizations take action within the CallMiner platform and automate analytical tasks across the entire customer spectrum.

In addition to delivering a new look and feel to the CallMiner help bot, CallMiner AI Assist is built on an extensible orchestration framework that connects AI components and tools across the platform. It provides the option for AI delegation and can be powered by different AI models based on the use case.