CallMiner Introduces CallMiner AI Assist
CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, today launched CallMiner AI Assist, a collection of generative artificial intelligence capabilities that help organizations take action within the CallMiner platform and automate analytical tasks across the entire customer spectrum.
In addition to delivering a new look and feel to the CallMiner help bot, CallMiner AI Assist is built on an extensible orchestration framework that connects AI components and tools across the platform. It provides the option for AI delegation and can be powered by different AI models based on the use case.
"As an AI leader in the contact center and customer experience industries, CallMiner remains focused on delivering responsible, secure AI capabilities that drive tangible value and give our customers a competitive advantage," said Bruce McMahon, chief product officer of CallMiner, in a statement. "CallMiner AI Assist is now so much more than a help bot. It's an intelligent, scalable solution that enhances platform ease of use, increases operational efficiency, and ensures organizations are getting even deeper insights from their customer interactions. By delivering an agentic AI framework that takes action and tracks value on behalf of users, CallMiner continues to set the bar for how AI is leveraged within conversation intelligence platforms."