Folloze Rolls Out Impact Dashboard

Folloze today introduced the Folloze Impact Dashboard featuring an Account Engagement Score.

This new advanced analytics engine, powered by artificial intelligence and statistical models based on first-party intent data, offers marketers and sales teams comprehensive insights. The Folloze Impact Dashboard is an addition to the company's no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0). It offers demand and account-based marketers key insights and a deeper understanding of go-to-market program success, pipeline health, and revenue potential.

It offers unique insights that analyze first-party content engagement and content consumption and generate an account score and account intent. A leading indicator is the Folloze Account Engagement Score, calculated using statistical and AI models that map accounts to the level of engagement based on deep digital interactions, content consumption, velocity of actions, repeat visits, engagement time, and more. This full-funnel, multi-constituent engagement measurement creates a central point of account-based demand generation programs. The Account Intent capability, Intent AI, analyzes first-party content engagement and extracts the highlighted intent topic for each account or campaign.