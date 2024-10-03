Folloze Rolls Out Impact Dashboard
Folloze today introduced the Folloze Impact Dashboard featuring an Account Engagement Score.
This new advanced analytics engine, powered by artificial intelligence and statistical models based on first-party intent data, offers marketers and sales teams comprehensive insights. The Folloze Impact Dashboard is an addition to the company's no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0). It offers demand and account-based marketers key insights and a deeper understanding of go-to-market program success, pipeline health, and revenue potential.
It offers unique insights that analyze first-party content engagement and content consumption and generate an account score and account intent. A leading indicator is the Folloze Account Engagement Score, calculated using statistical and AI models that map accounts to the level of engagement based on deep digital interactions, content consumption, velocity of actions, repeat visits, engagement time, and more. This full-funnel, multi-constituent engagement measurement creates a central point of account-based demand generation programs. The Account Intent capability, Intent AI, analyzes first-party content engagement and extracts the highlighted intent topic for each account or campaign.
"The Folloze platform powers the complete digital buyer journey found in today's full-funnel GTM motions, while collecting high-quality interaction data that allows one to truly understand buyer behavior," said David Brutman, chief product officer and co-founder of Folloze, in a statement. "The Folloze Impact Dashboard surfaces this intelligence and unlocks the full potential of every buyer interaction. It provides marketing and sales teams the tools to facilitate informed decision-making, showcase their campaign and program results, and secure ongoing success by measuring the full spectrum of engagement. While third-party intent gets sellers to the neighborhood, the Folloze Impact Dashboard will get them to the front door, a key advantage in a much tighter market."
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned