FluentStream Adds Extensive CRM Integrations

FluentStream has unveiled CRM integrations that link its unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platform with CRM systems like Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, and more than 100 other platforms.

This integration provides FluentStream customers with real-time data synchronization, enabling automatic population of call details and notes, as well as tracking of customer interactions. It streamlines call tracking by automatically capturing call notes in a centralized location.

"FluentStream's UCaaS platform is purposely designed to extend our customers' flexibility, choice, and control," said Cass Gilmore, CEO of FluentStream, in a statement. "By expanding our integration capabilities, we empower customers with greater efficiency and automation, helping them save time and boost productivity."

FluentStream's UCaaS offering empowers small and midsized businesses with phone and contact center services and 100 cloud-based features, including calling, conferencing, texting, emergency routing, analytics, and reporting managed through an online portal or mobile app.