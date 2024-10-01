Required Reading: Sales Take Place Below the Surface

In his new book, Selling CRM: It’s What’s Below the Tip of the Iceberg That Matters Most, sales expert Jim Stafford draws on his more than 20 years of experience leading sales teams at Oracle, Siebel, Unica, and Pegasystems. He maintains that in today’s competitive landscape, traditional sales methodologies fall short. Using logic helps; but emotions are what really hold the key to truly unlocking success, he says. So what exactly lies beneath the surface? CRM editor Leonard Klie interviewed Stafford to find out.

CRM: In the book, you say that only 30 percent of the tech decision-making process is visible above the surface, while the crucial 70 percent lies beneath. What is beneath the surface, and why does it matter?

Stafford: Seventy percent to 90 percent of tech buying decisions are influenced by emotions like trust and feeling valued and the salesperson’s emotional intelligence, authority, and likability. While many CRM sales reps focus on logic like features and ROI, the real power lies beneath. This hidden layer is crucial, as it’s where decisions truly happen. To tap into it, sales professionals need emotional intelligence and ethical persuasion techniques like vision selling, social proof, and strategic framing. These emotional connections don’t replace logic; they complement it. Mastering what’s below the tip of the iceberg leads to deeper connections, aligning with buyers’ logical needs and emotional drivers. This results in stronger relationships, more successful sales, and happier customers.

You mention that traditional sales methods often fall short. Can you give us some examples and explain why this happens?

Traditional sales methods often fall short by focusing primarily on logical factors, neglecting the crucial emotional aspects. They lack comprehensive frameworks for applying emotional intelligence in high-pressure situations. By neglecting these emotional and modern elements and failing to provide a holistic approach across the entire sales process, traditional methods miss opportunities for deeper, longer-lasting customer relationships.

In the book you identify the factors that influence buying decisions. Can you give us some examples?

There are two main categories of factors influencing buying decisions: emotional and logical. I use an iceberg analogy: logical factors are the visible tip, while emotional factors form the larger, hidden portion beneath. Key skills for addressing these factors include emotional intelligence, authority establishment, vision selling, and persuasion techniques. Additional influencing factors covered in the book include alignment with the buyer’s journey, tailoring to specific personas, objection handling, effectiveness in remote meetings, and addressing deeper needs based on Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. Understanding and leveraging these factors can significantly improve sales outcomes.

In the book you offer the ENGAGE methodology. What is this, and what does it entail?

The ENGAGE methodology is a comprehensive, empirically supported framework for effective sales, emphasizing emotional intelligence and relationship-building. It serves as a road map or GPS for salespeople, guiding them through the complex sales process with the following six key principles:

Emotion: Recognizing and understanding customer emotions to tailor interactions. Nurture Relationships: Building long-term, trust-based connections. Goals: Aligning with customer objectives and demonstrating how your CRM solution can help achieve them. Authenticity: Presenting yourself and your product honestly and transparently. Guidance: Acting as a consultant and guiding customers through the CRM buying process. Expertise: Demonstrating deep knowledge of CRM and its applications.

What is the main point you want readers to take away from this book?

The primary takeaway from my book is the paramount importance of emotions in sales decisions. While logical factors like features, functionality, and price are important, emotions often play the deciding role. By understanding and addressing these emotional needs, sales professionals can do the following:

Build stronger relationships. Emotional connections foster trust and loyalty.

Differentiate themselves. Emotional intelligence sets salespeople apart in a competitive market.

Increase sales effectiveness. Addressing emotional needs leads to more persuasive and successful sales interactions.

Ultimately, emotional connections are the key to closing deals and building lasting relationships with customers.