VideoAmp Dials Up Outcome Measurement

VideoAmp, a media measurement company for advertising, is adding advanced outcome measurement capabilities for advertisers and publishers and integrating data from outcome providers directly into its VALID data and tech engine for a representation of conversions following ad exposure on linear TV, streaming, and digital channels.

A core component of VALID, the VideoAmp Commingled ID Graph brings together online and offline identifiers from multiple sources into a single graph that connects impressions, audiences and outcomes.

"These new capabilities unlock scaled outcome measurement for our clients, across verticals," said Josh Hudgins, chief product officer of VideoAmp, in a statement. "Through these integrations, VideoAmp is laying the groundwork for standardized outcome reporting across industries and affording our clients the ability to maximize the value of their media."

Affinity Solutions, Circana, Polk Automotive Solutions from S&P Global Mobility, PlaceIQ, and PurpleLab are just a few outcome providers integrating into VALID. With these integrations, advertisers can assess conversions based on how they buy (via network, daypart, program and tactic) and identify high-value audiences to inform in-flight or future campaign optimizations. For publishers, these integrations unlock attribution insights to tie their premium ad inventory to actual business outcomes for their advertisers.