VideoAmp Dials Up Outcome Measurement
VideoAmp, a media measurement company for advertising, is adding advanced outcome measurement capabilities for advertisers and publishers and integrating data from outcome providers directly into its VALID data and tech engine for a representation of conversions following ad exposure on linear TV, streaming, and digital channels.
A core component of VALID, the VideoAmp Commingled ID Graph brings together online and offline identifiers from multiple sources into a single graph that connects impressions, audiences and outcomes.
"These new capabilities unlock scaled outcome measurement for our clients, across verticals," said Josh Hudgins, chief product officer of VideoAmp, in a statement. "Through these integrations, VideoAmp is laying the groundwork for standardized outcome reporting across industries and affording our clients the ability to maximize the value of their media."
Affinity Solutions, Circana, Polk Automotive Solutions from S&P Global Mobility, PlaceIQ, and PurpleLab are just a few outcome providers integrating into VALID. With these integrations, advertisers can assess conversions based on how they buy (via network, daypart, program and tactic) and identify high-value audiences to inform in-flight or future campaign optimizations. For publishers, these integrations unlock attribution insights to tie their premium ad inventory to actual business outcomes for their advertisers.
"Circana is delighted to partner with VideoAmp to enable advertisers and their agencies to demonstrate performance outcomes," said Amy Marentic, president of global solutions at Circana, in a statement. "Advertisers can noticeably improve [return on ad spend] by leveraging Circana's 100 percent deterministic data in the planning process and by optimizing their media buy toward those programs, dayparts, etc., that most resonate with their customers."
"We are in a new era of TV advertising, one where there is ample opportunity for brands to better measure, and therefore better understand, the value and outcomes of their investments," said Ted Sweetser, vice president of advertising partnerships and strategy at PurpleLab, in a statement. "PurpleLab is proud to partner with VideoAmp to help deliver on this promise. The job of the CMO will get a little easier today, as VideoAmp brings a real understanding of ROI to television, a space where half the dollars have gone with a fraction of the measurability."