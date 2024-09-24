AI Is the Magic in CX, Verint Engage Speakers Affirm

ORLANDO, Fla: Orlando is home to a lot of magic—an NBA team by the same name, Walt Disney World. Verint this week is bringing another form of magic to the popular tourist destination.

When it comes to artificial intelligence, it's the magic that helps marketers connect the dots of customer data to provide better customer experiences, Jasen Williams, global vice president of corporate marketing, said during the opening keynote of his company's Engage conference yesterday.

Williams cited author Arthur C. Clarke's quote: "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic."

The newest "magic" technology is AI. But it's only beneficial magic if it can drive business outcomes, Williams pointed out. "Your customers, like you, have been able to generate profit."

AI has resulted in much confusion and noise in the industry, Williams added, "So when we talk about the magic of CX automation, that's what it's about. It's about making magic results."

One healthcare firm saved 30 seconds per call after piloting a Verint AI-based solution across 300 agents, according to Williams. Six months later the firm rolled out the solution across more than 30,000 agents. While 30 seconds doesn't sound like much, a company that saves that much time across 10,000 agents can save as much as $40 million.

Elan Moriah, Verint's president, acknowledged that there is still confusion about AI. "There is no doubt there are problems. That's the reason why we deliver AI embedded in our platform. You can benefit from our AI solutions today. You don't have to wait for next year. You don't have to wait six months. You can get this outcome today, in a very, very short period."

Moriah added: "We started to develop this platform over four years ago. The way the platform is architected based on the openness philosophy, so you don't have to reconnect. You can take our solutions and replace it very well within your ecosystem, and you can start anywhere."

AI is in the core of the platform. AI provides better, more specific customer engagement, Moriah said. "Don't claim that you got the best AI for every business model in the world, but we are delivering the best AI for customer engagement contact center operations, because we have access to that data."

Verint is also bringing that magic to Five9. The two companies, which were already working together, are deepening their partnership through a new cloud-to-cloud platform integration, the companies announced.

"With this deepened partnership, we are making it easier than ever for customers to integrate the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform with Verint Cloud Solutions," Jake Butterbaugh, Five9's senior vice president of international sales and global partners, said in a statement. "We remain committed to giving our customers choice for best-fit technology solutions backed by industry-leading professional services and support staff. This native cloud-to-cloud integration, fully supported by Five9, is a testament to our strong and enduring partnership as we help companies set new standards for excellence in customer experience."

"Building on our long-standing partnership, the new cloud-to-cloud connectivity makes it easier for our customers to achieve tangible AI business outcomes, now," John Bourne, Verint's senior vice president of global channels and alliances, said. "The deepened partnership enhances the partner ecosystem of both organizations. This provides customers with seamless access to industry-leading technologies in the cloud from both Verint and Five9, helping to ensure that customers of both companies have superior control and choice in selecting and deploying CX automation solutions."