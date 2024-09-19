Uniphore Unveils X-Stream for
Uniphore today unveiled X-Stream, a platform for the conversion of structured and unstructured multimodal data into domain-specific knowledge, with connectors and controls for companies to build their own artificial intelligence applications.
Housed as an essential layer in Uniphore's X-Platform, X-Stream enables companies to integrate knowledge sources and enrich and transform them for AI applications. With advanced retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities, enterprise-scale knowledge graphs, and access to Uniphore’s library of fine-tuned models, businesses can leverage AI-ready knowledge to deliver answers and insights.
X-Stream optimizes evidence management with features like factuality, chunk attribution, relevance, and hallucination detection. It is built with security, guardrails, and flexibility at its core, and has modular API integrations, configurable guardrails, and access controls.
"As AI adoption accelerates across enterprises, harnessing its potential for scalable solutions has become a top priority for CIOs," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore, in a statement. "With X-Stream, Uniphore provides the world’s largest companies with a comprehensive toolkit to turn data into knowledge; unlocking the full power of AI within the evolving tech stack."
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned