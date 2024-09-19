Uniphore Unveils X-Stream for

Uniphore today unveiled X-Stream, a platform for the conversion of structured and unstructured multimodal data into domain-specific knowledge, with connectors and controls for companies to build their own artificial intelligence applications.

Housed as an essential layer in Uniphore's X-Platform, X-Stream enables companies to integrate knowledge sources and enrich and transform them for AI applications. With advanced retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities, enterprise-scale knowledge graphs, and access to Uniphore’s library of fine-tuned models, businesses can leverage AI-ready knowledge to deliver answers and insights.

X-Stream optimizes evidence management with features like factuality, chunk attribution, relevance, and hallucination detection. It is built with security, guardrails, and flexibility at its core, and has modular API integrations, configurable guardrails, and access controls.