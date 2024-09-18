Salesforce Partners with NVIDIA and Google Cloud at Dreamforce 2024

Salesforce at its massive Dreamforce event in San Francisco announced strategic collaborations with NVIDIA and Google Cloud to advance the Agentforce technology it launched last week.

The collaboration with NVIDIA will enable the two companies to develop advanced AI capabilities with autonomous agent and interactive avatar experiences, deliver optimized predictive and generative AI workflows by bringing together the NVIDIA AI platform, with the Salesforce Platform and Agentforce.

With this collaboration, Agentforce agents will enable new insights and improved productivity across the sales, service, marketing, and IT teams that rely on Salesforce CRM.

"Together with NVIDIA, we're leading the third wave of the AI revolution, moving beyond copilots to humans and intelligent agents working seamlessly to drive customer success," said Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce. "This is what AI is meant to be. Powered by the Salesforce Platform and Agentforce, every Trailblazer can harness AI to its fullest potential. By combining NVIDIA's AI platform with Agentforce, we're supercharging AI performance and creating dynamic digital avatars, delivering more engaging, intelligent, and immersive customer experiences than ever before." "In the future, every company, every job will be enhanced by a wide range of AI agents, assistants that will transform how we work," said NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang in a statement. "NVIDIA and Salesforce are bringing together our technologies to accelerate the development of AI agents for companies to supercharge their productivity."

Using Salesforce's AI-powered predictive and generative technologies with NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA NeMo for model customization, all as part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform, businesses are expected to see advances in AI platform performance and model throughput. Use cases include crisis management, real-time weather impact for travel and logistics, and real-time customer support resolution.

In addition to advanced AI capabilities, the Salesforce-NVIDIA collaboration will enhance AI capabilities by accelerating processing in Salesforce Data Cloud.

Salesforce and NVIDIA are also coming together to collaborate on AI agent avatars with NVIDIA ACE, a collection of digital human technologies and NIM microservices, and Agentforce. These AI-powered avatars will deliver more engaging, human-like experiences when customers or employees interact with Agentforce agents by using multi-modal AI models for speech recognition, text-to-speech conversion, and contextual visual responses. In addition, companies can expect access to these advanced digital human capabilities from NVIDIA in out-of-the-box Agentforce agent experiences and NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints to help customers build and deploy agents. AI-powered avatars could be valuable in cases like real-time sales coaching feedback, live event management, or employee training assistance.

The Google Cloud partnership meanwhile, will help companies create Salesforce Agentforce Agents that help people collaborate across Salesforce Customer 360 and Google Workspace apps.

Salesforce's launch of Agentforce extends the integrations between Salesforce and Google Workspace, allowing mutual customers to deploy autonomous agents that can take action and work seamlessly in the apps they use every day, all backed by privacy and user data protections already in place across Salesforce and Google Workspace.

Agentforce agents can also take action based on data in Google BigQuery, without having to move or copy data, through integrations already available with Zero Copy technology.

For example, the Agentforce Sales Development Representative (SDR) Agent engages with prospects 24/7, answering questions, managing objections, and scheduling meetings based on CRM and external data. With these new capabilities through Agentforce, customers will now be able to use Google Workspace actions that allow their SDR Agent to generate Google Slides and Docs from templates, and be able to securely utilize context from Gmail and Docs can be brought securely into Salesforce to update records and trigger workflows, such as saving a signed contract to Salesforce and closing the opportunity with a win-loss report generated in Docs. These integrations will be backed by robust privacy and user data protections already in place across Google Workspace, ensuring that customers’ data remains protected and their own.

With the existing integration between Salesforce Data Cloud and Google BigQuery, customers can now ground their AI agents in Agentforce with data from across both platforms,