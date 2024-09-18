-->
  • September 18, 2024

Formstack Expands Salesforce Forms Platform to Include All Plans

Formstack, an online form-building and workflow software provider, has expanded Formstack for Salesforce native forms, which now includes all Formstack plans: Native Standard, Native Essentials, and Native Professional.

Formstack Forms for Salesforce is a no-code solution allowing users to  build forms using a drag-and-drop builder. Advanced features include Dynamic Prefill and integrations with payment providers like Stripe and PayPal.

"Because we are a truly native tool within Salesforce, our customers are able to work more efficiently and more effectively while keeping their data secure," said Aled Miles, CEO of Formstack, in a statement. "No other native Salesforce solution provides both this level of sophistication and ease of use."

