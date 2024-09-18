Nimble Updates Email Sequence Automation
Nimble CRM has updated its Email Sequence Automation with integrations to Web Forms, Webhooks, and Nimble Workflows for sales, marketing, PR, customer support, HR, accounting, and more.
Key enhancements include the following:
- Industry-specific Email Sequence templates tailored to various departments and industries to launch email campaigns.
- Automated lead and contact management that integrates Email Sequences with Web Forms, Webhooks, and Workflows to automate engagement across departments.
- Comprehensive customer journey support from outbound prospecting on LinkedIn with Nimble Prospector to lead capture via Web Forms and driving new business.
- Scalable contact engagement with personalized emails or sequenced campaigns triggered by web form submissions.
- Integration of Email Sequences with Workflow Pipelines for automatic lead enrollment and Webhooks to initiate event-driven communications from third-party apps.
"Nimble's integration of Email Sequences with Web Forms and Webhooks for third-party apps transforms lead management for SMBs," said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble, in a statement. "By linking Workflow pipelines with Email Sequences, Nimble fully supports the customer journey, from capturing leads to closing deals. This enhancement helps teams save significantly by consolidating their tech stack. Unlike competitors' more expensive plans, Nimble offers all these advanced features in a single, comprehensive, and affordable solution, making it ideal for growing businesses."