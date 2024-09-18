Nimble Updates Email Sequence Automation

Nimble CRM has updated its Email Sequence Automation with integrations to Web Forms, Webhooks, and Nimble Workflows for sales, marketing, PR, customer support, HR, accounting, and more.

Key enhancements include the following:

"Nimble's integration of Email Sequences with Web Forms and Webhooks for third-party apps transforms lead management for SMBs," said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble, in a statement. "By linking Workflow pipelines with Email Sequences, Nimble fully supports the customer journey, from capturing leads to closing deals. This enhancement helps teams save significantly by consolidating their tech stack. Unlike competitors' more expensive plans, Nimble offers all these advanced features in a single, comprehensive, and affordable solution, making it ideal for growing businesses."