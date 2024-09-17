Salesforce Adds Capabilities to Data Cloud

Salesforce today introduced several Data Cloud innovations that iinclude native processing of audio and video content, such as webinars and calls; a standardized semantic data model that enables Agentforce Agents and humans to interpret and use data consistently; improved search capabilities that factor in customer context; real-time data activations; and additional data security and governance features.

"In this new era of AI and agents, customer data and metadata are the new gold for the enterprise," said Rahul Auradkar, executive vice president and general manager of Data Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "Every day, more companies are using Data Cloud to unify all their data, from customer interactions and product usage to IoT and social media data, to gain deeper customer insights across all touchpoints and channels. Because Data Cloud is the foundation of Salesforce, companies can act on data to create the most personalized and meaningful customer experiences."

Data Cloud customers now have access to new capabilities and enhancements that make data accessible and actionable across every Salesforce activation, including the following: