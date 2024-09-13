Salesforce Launches Tableau Einstein

Ahead of its Dreamforce conference in San Francisco next week, Salesforce today introduced Tableau Einstein, an artificial intelligence-powered, visual analytics platform that includes the new Agentforce.

Tableau Einstein, a business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform, is designed to embed data and insights across the flow of work. It is built on the Salesforce Platform and enables data architects and analysts to build semantic models with agents integrated into the authoring flow, automatically applying recommended relationships between objects for context and augmenting definitions. A new dedicated marketplace will help developers create, reuse, and share apps and analytical assets.

Tableau Einstein is designed to promote self-service and agility using the shared Salesforce metadata framework. It includes the following:

Autonomous and assistive agents for modern analytics, enabling Tableau's leading solutions — Agentforce for Tableau (formerly Einstein Copilot for Tableau) and Tableau Pulse. Pulse uses AI to autonomously identify critical metrics and contextually surface them within the applications where people work, including Slack, email, and Salesforce clouds. Agentforce for Tableau and Pulse enable users to ask questions of data in natural language with assistive capabilities, providing visual and descriptive answers that are translated into action within an application. Analytical agents can power embedded workflows that propel action with hundreds of pre-built API endpoints. When combined with Salesforce clouds, Tableau Einstein is equipped with out-of-the-box metrics, predictive AI, and agents that not only forecast future trends but also suggest actionable steps based on trusted data.

Tableau Semantics that enriches AI, agents, and analytics data with business context and meaning for users to create and manage metrics, dimensions, relationships, and goals.

Real-time data that's secure and ready to scale across every touchpoint. Because of deep integration with Data Cloud metadata-driven automation and optimizations, including data preparation and data quality processes, it can be integrated into workflows on any channel and across any department. This allows marketing, sales, service, and other teams to access and reuse consistent, customizable, and trusted metrics to get a holistic and deeper understanding of customer lifecycles and satisfaction across every interaction, from digital ads to checkout lines.

Composable architecture and reusable assets across an open API-driven platform that allows teams to build analytical agents that are extensible into other third-party applications. New marketplace capabilities will also enable data models and analytic assets to be shared, discovered, and used internally or made available via an extended Tableau Public. This means that users aren't working on data in silos and can therefore share and reuse assets made by their peers to speed up work.