ServiceNow Launches Xanadu Release of the NOW Platform

ServiceNow yesterday launched the Xanadu release of its NOW Platform, featuring hundreds of new artificial intelligence capabilities to boost customer agility, enhance productivity, and improve employee experiences. It also expands ServiceNow's generative AI portfolio to new mission-critical enterprise functions.

"Our customers are hungry to put AI to work now and they want more from their GenAI deployments—more productivity, more personalization, more value," said Jon Sigler, senior vice president of platform and AI at ServiceNow, in a statement. "That's why we are laser-focused on delivering a complete, end-to-end platform experience for our customers. The Xanadu release marks a significant step forward for our GenAI roadmap, empowering enterprises to quickly harness the potential of GenAI and drive unprecedented business outcomes without hassle."

Among the new offerings in the Xanadu release are the following:

Now Assist Skill Kit to help companies create custom genAI skills, whether they choose Now large language models, third-party LLMs, or custom LLMs, connecting seamlessly to data and knowledge within the Now Platform.

Data visualization generation, providing targeted insights from data using natural language prompts and adding them to interactive dashboards.

Chat and email reply generation within Agent Workplace.

Enterprise Architecture, an expansion of ServiceNow's Application Portfolio Management (APM), to drive greater alignment between IT teams and the strategic objectives of the business

Guided Self-Service in Employee Center for employees to get help across departments.

Integrated development environment that allows developers to harness development tools and workflows to create and modify ServiceNow apps with code.

The expansion of Now Assist into industry-specific solutions for telecom, media, and technology, financial services, the public sector, and retail.

The Copilot for Microsoft 365 integration, bringing Now Assist and Copilot for Microsoft 365 into a unified, seamless experience.

ServiceNow has also added a high-performance database called RaptorDB Pro to the Now Platform, enabling customers to centralize operational data and analytics onto the ServiceNow platform.

RaptorDB Pro, the premium version of RaptorDB, helps companies filter and process data faster and take immediate action on those insights from the single ServiceNow platform.

ServiceNow is also rolling out its RaptorDB Lighthouse Program for a select group of top customers to co-innovate with ServiceNow.

"The future of business is AI-powered, and databases must evolve to meet the scale required by today’s complex data environments," said Pat Casey, chief technology officer and executive vice president of developer operations at ServiceNow, in a statement. "These capabilities set a new standard for transforming data processing, AI inferencing, and analytics. With these improvements, customers can scale their workflows with speed, connectivity, and personalization on the ServiceNow platform."

ServiceNow also said it plans to integrate Agentic AI into the ServiceNow platform and unlock 24/7 productivity at massive scale across use cases including IT, customer service, procurement, HR, software development, and more.

With unified, real-time access to enterprise-wide knowledge, tools, workflows, and data on the Now Platform, and the ability to comprehend and interpret context to offer personalized responses and execute action plans, ServiceNow AI Agents could reinvent workflows across the enterprise, from small and specialized tasks like single issue resolution, to running an entire incident response workflow. Guardrails for robust oversight will be built in to help ensure organizations can add the governance they need for their unique business processes.

Additionally, AI agents will be able to identify and resolve problems independently, guided by human oversight and aligning with a company's specific parameters with robust governance and analytics within the Now Platform.

The first ServiceNow AI Agent use cases—Customer Service Management AI Agents and IT Service Management AI Agents—will see AI agents solving many types of employee and customer issues by comprehending context, intuitively creating a step-by-step process for resolution, and executing on the plan, with approvals where needed from live agents.

In the future, using ServiceNow's multimodal AI, AI agents will be able to pull context from inputs like voice, video, and images and provide personalized, relevant responses.