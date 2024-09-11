Coveo Integrates with Salesforce Data Cloud

Coveo has integrated with Salesforce Data Cloud to provide companies enhanced access to all relevant data across the Salesforce ecosystem.

This new integration enhances experiences for Salesforce's Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and Experience Cloud, providing secure access to a wider range of enterprise data sources and engagement data from Coveo-powered search experiences. It leverages Coveo's indexing capabilities and security to inject enterprise content into Salesforce experiences via Data Cloud. It also offers comprehensive analytics across many touchpoints in both platforms to track interactions.