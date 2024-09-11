Coveo Integrates with Salesforce Data Cloud
Coveo has integrated with Salesforce Data Cloud to provide companies enhanced access to all relevant data across the Salesforce ecosystem.
This new integration enhances experiences for Salesforce's Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and Experience Cloud, providing secure access to a wider range of enterprise data sources and engagement data from Coveo-powered search experiences. It leverages Coveo's indexing capabilities and security to inject enterprise content into Salesforce experiences via Data Cloud. It also offers comprehensive analytics across many touchpoints in both platforms to track interactions.
"Coveo has collaborated closely with Salesforce globally for more than a decade," said Laurent Simoneau, president and chief technology officer of Coveo, in a statement. "Integrating Coveo with Salesforce creates a powerful synergy, especially beneficial for large enterprises with complex content ecosystems. The complementary strengths of Coveo's robust indexing and relevance capabilities with Salesforce Data Cloud enable businesses to effortlessly access external data sources securely, enhancing performance and adding value across all Salesforce Clouds. This integration establishes a new benchmark for enterprise data unification and elevates the customer experience."
"Precise answers in service interactions help reduce service costs and improve customer satisfaction. This can be challenging for large enterprises that have a high volume of content sources and serve a diverse customer base. Coveo's extensive connectivity to content sources and its capability to add relevance to this content is a key enabler for enterprise customers with complex search requirements within Service," said Kishan Chetan, executive vice president and general manager of Service Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement.